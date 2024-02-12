Local

Tire blowout causes MARTA bus to catch fire on I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County interstate ramp is back open after officials say a MARTA bus caught fire.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, the Interstate 20 eastbound exit to Wesley Chapel Road was shut down after a vehicle caught fire.

Channel 2 Action News viewer took a video of a MARTA bus on fire in one of the lanes.

MARTA officials said the bus was driving back to the Laredo garage from the Southlake Mall when a tire blew out, causing the bus to catch fire.

Authorities confirmed the fire is out.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The interstate is partially back open, according to GDOT.

