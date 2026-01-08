Three suspects arrested in metro Atlanta in connection to burglary at Shedeur Sanders’ home

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Three suspects were arrested in DeKalb County in connection with a burglary at the Ohio home of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders last year.

Detective Rodney Reese says the suspects are accused of stealing about $200,000 worth of items while Sanders was making his NFL debut in a game against the Baltimore Ravens in November.

Police say the suspects rented a vehicle in Georgia and drove to Ohio.

“Most of it was totes and luxury bags. I believe there was one ring that was stolen as well,” Reese said.

Cpt. Eric Bors with the Medina Dine County Sheriff’s Office credited several police departments in the Atlanta area for helping lead to arrests in the case.

“The success of the investigation and arrests stem from an excellent collaboration of the DeKalb County Police uniform and gang unit, Atlanta Police Department, Milton Police Department and Brookhaven Police Department,” Bors said.

DeKalb County Police investigators say they found Jarvet Myrick on Nov. 26, driving a vehicle with thousands of dollars in cash, suspected marijuana and a gun inside the vehicle. He was later taken into custody.

On Dec. 16, detectives stopped a vehicle driven by Deandrez Jackson on Columbia Drive. Officials say “there were also multiple other individuals, drugs and five guns inside the vehicle.” Many of the individuals in the car, including Jackson were taken to DeKalb County Jail, police official add.

On Dec. 29, detectives stopped another suspect identified as Maurice Taylor, who was in a vehicle on Belvedere Circle.

“Officers found marijuana and a loaded gun in that vehicle as well,” DeKalb County police officials said.

“We are glad to have helped the Medina County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office solve this case. And to criminals who want to hide in our community, know that we WILL find you,” DeKalb County police officials add.

The Medina Dine County Sheriff’s Office says a fourth suspect remains on the run.

Three suspects arrested in metro Atlanta in connection to burglary at Shedeur Sanders’ home (DeKalb County Police Department)