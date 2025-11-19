Three students involved in fight at a metro Atlanta high school

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after three students were involved in a fight at a high school in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

A DeKalb County police officer, campus supervisor and school staff were able to separate the students who were involved in the fight at Lakeside High School.

There was a brief lockdown when a staff member utilized the centegix alert system. The lockdown was later lifted, officials add.

Officials are investigating to determine if the students will face discipline from the school district or will be charged by police.