Local

Three students involved in fight at a metro Atlanta high school

By WSB Radio News Staff
Lakeside High School in DeKalb County (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after three students were involved in a fight at a high school in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

A DeKalb County police officer, campus supervisor and school staff were able to separate the students who were involved in the fight at Lakeside High School.

There was a brief lockdown when a staff member utilized the centegix alert system. The lockdown was later lifted, officials add.

Officials are investigating to determine if the students will face discipline from the school district or will be charged by police.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!