Three indicted in Cobb County arson attack tied to Atlanta training center protests

COBB COUNTY, GA — Three people have been indicted in connection with an arson attack at a construction company in Cobb County tied to protests over Atlanta’s public safety training center.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the suspects targeted Brasfield & Gorrie on May 12, 2022.

Investigators said incendiary devices were thrown at the building, damaging property and setting fire to surrounding land while employees were inside.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

“This indictment represents our continued commitment to working alongside the Georgia Attorney General’s Office and our local and federal partners to protect the citizens of Georgia,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The criminal acts of these individuals have repeatedly placed members of the community, construction personnel, and public safety officials in danger. Acts of violence and intimidation will not be tolerated in our state.”

Officials said the case is part of a broader investigation into individuals accused of ties to Defend the Atlanta Forest.

Prosecutors allege the group worked to disrupt construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center through violence, intimidation, and property damage.

A Cobb County grand jury indicted Katie Marie Kloth, Tyler John Norman, and Hannah Kass.

Each faces two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree and one count of arson of lands.

The case was investigated by the Cobb County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.