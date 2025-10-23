Three Georgians among those arrested in poker gambling probe

LOCUST GROVE, GA — Current and former NBA players and coaches are facing charges in connection with federal investigations into gambling.

FBI Director Kash Patel says Miami Heat player Terry Rozier and former coach and player Damon Jones are accused of using inside information to make wagers on games.

Portland Trailblazers coach Chauncey Billups is arrested in connection with a poker scheme involving the Italian-American mafia.

More than 30 people have been arrested in 11 states, including here in Georgia.

Three Georgians, all from central Georgia, are charged in that part of the investigation, including Tony Goodman of Locust Grove.