Local

Three Georgians among those arrested in poker gambling probe

By WSB Radio News Staff
Three Georgians among those arrested in poker gambling probe File photo. (gerasimov_foto_174/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

LOCUST GROVE, GA — Current and former NBA players and coaches are facing charges in connection with federal investigations into gambling.

FBI Director Kash Patel says Miami Heat player Terry Rozier and former coach and player Damon Jones are accused of using inside information to make wagers on games.

Portland Trailblazers coach Chauncey Billups is arrested in connection with a poker scheme involving the Italian-American mafia.

More than 30 people have been arrested in 11 states, including here in Georgia.

Three Georgians, all from central Georgia, are charged in that part of the investigation, including Tony Goodman of Locust Grove.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!