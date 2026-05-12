Three arrested in connection to downtown Atlanta shooting that left bystander injured

ATLANTA — Police say three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a dispute over a wallet escalated to multiple shots being fired.

The shooting happened in the area of Forsyth Street across from the Greyhound bus station and the Garnett MARTA Station, according to officials.

Two of the people involved were taken to the hospital. Their identities and current extent of their injuries were not released.

A bystander was grazed by a bullet. The current extent of their injury is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.