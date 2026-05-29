Three arrested in connection to copper theft in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Three suspected copper thieves were arrested after deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call early Friday morning in north Georgia.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating a copper theft when K-9 Vader assisted in tracking the fleeing suspect. A resident’s 911 call also helped deputies locate a third suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Kudos to our deputies, K9 teams, and vigilant community for working together to help keep Cherokee County safe!” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the suspects are believed to have damaged and removed copper and fiber optic utility lines.

Authorities estimated the damage and repair costs at between $30,000 and $50,000.

Police did not release the identities of the people who they arrested.

“This case highlights the strong partnership between law enforcement and our community. If you see something, say something,” officials said.