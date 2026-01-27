Local

Power outage reported near popular Atlanta park after underground explosions heard, fire discovered

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Thousands of people in midtown Atlanta are without power on Monday night as the temperatures begin to dip into the low 20’s and teens with windchill in the single digits.

Atlanta fire crews and police have blocked off a portion of 11th Street and Crescent Avenue in midtown, which is west of Piedmont Park after what was described as a ‘small underground fire’ this evening.

Witnesses told firefighters they heard explosions before the fire was discovered.

The fire is out now, but Georgia Power crews were called in to address a ‘live’ wire underground and are on the scene.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area while the work continues.

