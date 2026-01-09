Thousands of students approved for more than $6K voucher under Georgia Promise scholarship

ATLANTA — Thousands of students have been approved to receive a voucher under the Georgia Promise Scholarship.

Officials say more than 7,700 students are approved to receive $6,500 school vouchers under the scholarship.

Georgia Student Finance Commission President Chris Green says it’s having an impact on students and families.

“That money can be used for private school tuition, requiring textbooks, tutoring services, curriculum services for a position or a licensed therapist,” said Green.

The vouchers are for students who are in the state’s lowest performing schools.