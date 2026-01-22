Thousands of Microsoft users report issues receiving emails, using other services

ATLANTA — Thousands of Microsoft users are having issues receiving e-mails and using certain services like teams.

Microsoft 365 says in a social media post, it’s identified a portion of its service infrastructure in North America.

Downdetector shows users started reporting issues shortly after 2 p.m. and those reports have only spiked over the last hour.

“We’re investigating a potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Microsoft Defender, and Microsoft Purview. Further information can be found in the admin center under MO1221364,” Microsoft 365 Status said on social media.

We're continuing to review what actions are required to restore the affected infrastructure to a heathy state and rebalance the service traffic to achieve recovery. More information can be found at https://t.co/uFnnN6T3jN or under MO1221364 if accessible. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 22, 2026