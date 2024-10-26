Local

Thousands join Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink’ walk in Atlanta to raise awareness on breast cancer

Karyn Greer, Wendy Corona at Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk 2024

ATLANTA — Thousands of people wearing pink flocked the streets of Atlanta during the annual Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” walk on Saturday morning.

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the organizers of the walk hope to continue to raise awareness for breast cancer research.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer served as the emcee for the More Than Pink walk, which began at Lenox Square in Buckhead.

Funding from Susan G. Komen provides the necessary backing for breakthrough research and supports Georgia women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The nonprofit said it hopes to raise $831,000 from the Saturday event and ahead of the actual start time, they’d raised more than $556,000 as of Friday.

