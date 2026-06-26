Thousands of Georgia families to get relief on auto insurance bills

More than 200,000 Georgia policyholders are expected to see lower auto insurance bills following the latest rate reduction from the USAA Group of Companies.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announced the rate decrease, which will result in an average premium reduction of 2.6%.

According to the commissioner’s office, the change is expected to deliver more than $33 million in savings to Georgia policyholders.

The reduction is the latest in a series of decreases across Georgia’s auto insurance market.

In addition to the rate cut, USAA recently increased its SafePilot participation discount from 10% to 15%.

State officials say the changes are expected to provide significant savings for tens of thousands of Georgia families.