Thousands expected to attend annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The annual Rick Ross Car and Bike show is expected to bring thousands of car enthusiasts to Rick Ross’ Fayetteville mansion on Saturday.

According to police and car show organizers, this year’s event will be much improved with an increase in patrols, and designated parking.

“It’s all about our culture. The same way that we create music, this is about our history. It’s special to be a young black male creating something, establishing something, owning something special. This is about artists,” Rick Ross said.

On Saturday, more than 150 police officers from Clayton County, Fayette County and other law enforcement agencies will be working in the area with a zero tolerance for crime and unruly behavior.

“Bad behavior during this event won’t be tolerated,” City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said.

Some nearby residents and businesses previously said the increase of traffic, and illegal parking made it challenging to drive into and out of the area.

Attendees will park in designated parking spaces and will be transported by shuttle bus to the car show, organizers say. Nearby residents will have stickers or tags for cars to go in and out of our neighborhoods freely.

Rick Ross says the car show is also a great networking opportunity for attendees.

“When you come to my house, it is really all about us networking,” he said. “One of the partnerships that I did was with a brother who I met at my first car show. We exchanged contacts and here we are.”

Rick Ross is also a music mogul and entrepreneur with several brands and a part ownership of Wingstop.

At a media event at the Luc Belaire Creative Space in Atlanta, Rick Ross spoke about how special it is to be embraced in the community.

“There’s been so much love,” Rick Ross said. “Atlanta is so beautiful. Atlanta is so creative. That’s why we wanted to come to Atlanta in the beginning. When anything came from Atlanta, there was always an instinct to support it because of what ATL was.”

He also received a proclamation from the office of Congresswoman Nikema Williams for his annual car show, contributions to the community, real estate ventures, brand partnerships, and more.

Rick Ross is known for several hits including “Hustlin,” “Blow,” “Here I Am,” “We Takin Over” with DJ Khaled, T.I., Lil Wayne, Fat Joe and Akon, “I’m On One” with Drake and Lil Wayne, “Box Chevy,” “BMF,” “Welcome to My Hood” with DJ Khaled, and Lil Wayne, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Drake, “Chevy Ridin High,” “Money In The Grave” with Drake, “John” with Lil Wayne, and more.