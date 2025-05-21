Police patrols to increase ahead of annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies in the metro Atlanta area are working together to make safety preparations ahead of the annual Rick Ross Car and Bike show at Rick Ross’ metro Atlanta home next month.

The annual Rick Ross Car and Bike show at Rick Ross’ Fayetteville mansion off of Highway 279 that he calls ‘The Promise Land’ brings thousands of car enthusiasts every year.

Authorities say the event has a major impact on traffic and nearby residents have pointed to problems including illegal parking and littering.

Some nearby residents and businesses have said the increase of traffic has made it hard to drive into the area and hard to get out.

While the problems have nothing to do with Rick Ross, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows says police will be taking a zero tolerance approach to those who do cause problems in the area.

“Bad behavior during this event will not be tolerated,” Meadows said.

More than 150 police officers from Clayton County, Fayette County and other law enforcement agencies will be working in the area.

“We’ve told our police officers to make sure that they respond with a certain degree of measure and to make sure that all ordinances are upheld in the city of South Fulton,” Meadows added.

Organizers expect around 8,000 people to attend the event next month.

Rick Ross has transitioned into a music mogul and entrepreneur with several brands and a part ownership of Wing Stop.

Rick Ross is known for several hits including “Hustlin,” “Blow,” “Here I Am,” “We Takin Over” with DJ Khaled, T.I., Lil Wayne, Fat Joe and Akon, “I’m On One” with Drake and Lil Wayne, “Welcome to My Hood” with DJ Khaled, and Lil Wayne, “Austin Martin Music,” “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Drake, “Chevy Ridin High,” “Money In The Grave” with Drake, “John” with Lil Wayne, and more.