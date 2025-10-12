Local

Thousands expected for Atlanta Pride Parade

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Midtown as the Atlanta Pride Parade steps off at noon Sunday near the Civic Center MARTA Station.

Atlanta Pride Executive Director Chris McCain says more than 300 entries will take part in this year’s parade. The route will move north along Peachtree Street, turn right onto 10th Street, and end at the Charles Allen Gate leading into Piedmont Park.

The celebration continues inside Piedmont Park, where the Atlanta Pride Festival will run through 10 p.m. Sunday.

