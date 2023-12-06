Local

This North Georgia town has been named the state’s best spot to visit for Christmas

This North Georgia town has been named the state's best spot for Christmas With its 1800s storefronts and great restaurants, Dahlonega is beautiful any time of the year but really sparkles during the Holiday Season. Bedecked in thousands of twinkling lights, a show-stopping two-story Christmas tree on the square and the annual Festival of Trees with brightly decorated Christmas trees on display outside in Hancock Park, the town looks and feels like a holiday wonderland. (Michelle Kraft Deblois)

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For a “Hallmark” holiday getaway, Dahlonega, Georgia truly is the Christmastiest of towns. Every year the town hosts a monthlong celebration of the holiday with their old-fashioned Christmas celebration.

It’s for that reason that HGTV has named Dahlonega the state’s best small town to visit for Christmas.

The town looks like something out of a Hallmark movie because a number of the network’s movies have been filmed there.

“While it’s unlikely to snow, the town does indeed deliver an old-timey Christmas filled with hot cocoa and memory-making,” HGTV said.

“Visitors can even enjoy holiday shopping as Dahlonega’s eclectic selection of boutiques and merchants offer extended hours, Hancock Park will feature an Artists Market and The Dahlonega Women’s Club will host their annual Christmas Market on Candy Cane Lane,” Discover Dahlonega said.

The North Georgia town also made Southern Living’s list of best destinations for a “classic Southern Christmas.”

Hot HGTV’s complete list of the best small towns to visit for Christmas, CLICK HERE.

Image 1 of 23

This North Georgia town has been named the state's best spot for Christmas With its 1800s storefronts and great restaurants, Dahlonega is beautiful any time of the year but really sparkles during the Holiday Season. Bedecked in thousands of twinkling lights, a show-stopping two-story Christmas tree on the square and the annual Festival of Trees with brightly decorated Christmas trees on display outside in Hancock Park, the town looks and feels like a holiday wonderland. (Michelle Kraft Deblois)

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!