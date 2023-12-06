This North Georgia town has been named the state’s best spot to visit for Christmas

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For a “Hallmark” holiday getaway, Dahlonega, Georgia truly is the Christmastiest of towns. Every year the town hosts a monthlong celebration of the holiday with their old-fashioned Christmas celebration.

It’s for that reason that HGTV has named Dahlonega the state’s best small town to visit for Christmas.

The town looks like something out of a Hallmark movie because a number of the network’s movies have been filmed there.

“While it’s unlikely to snow, the town does indeed deliver an old-timey Christmas filled with hot cocoa and memory-making,” HGTV said.

“Visitors can even enjoy holiday shopping as Dahlonega’s eclectic selection of boutiques and merchants offer extended hours, Hancock Park will feature an Artists Market and The Dahlonega Women’s Club will host their annual Christmas Market on Candy Cane Lane,” Discover Dahlonega said.

The North Georgia town also made Southern Living’s list of best destinations for a “classic Southern Christmas.”

