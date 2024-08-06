This metro Atlanta county just ranked in the top 50 healthiest communities across US

ATLANTA — Forsyth County has earned a respectable spot in the 2024 rankings of the top 500 Healthiest Communities nationwide, landing at number 33.

These rankings, compiled by U.S. News and World Report, examine a comprehensive range of health-related aspects to provide a detailed picture of community well-being.

Health outcomes are greatly influenced by where individuals reside, with factors such as economic conditions, educational quality, and housing affordability playing significant roles. The rankings aim to highlight these influences, providing a basis for effectively targeting resources to enhance public health.

The U.S. News Healthiest Communities rankings evaluate nearly 3,000 counties across 10 crucial categories, using 92 different indicators.

The categories range from population health and equity to broader elements that impact residents’ quality of life.

This pioneering framework, influenced by recommendations from a committee advising the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps citizens and officials make informed decisions.

Forsyth County’s top 50 placement underscores its commitment to fostering a healthy, equitable environment for its residents.

As communities such as Forsyth strive toward continual improvement, these rankings serve as a valuable tool for promoting policies and practices that elevate public health nationwide.