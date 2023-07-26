This Georgia college among top ‘beautiful college campuses’ in the U.S.

ATLANTA — While the right program and affordability are big factors on where you go to college, there is also something to be said about the beauty of the campus itself.

From manicured lawns to stunning architecture, Travel & Leisure has put together its list of the “25 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the U.S.”, and a Georgia college has come in at No. 2.

On top of having a nice place to call home for a few years, many of the campuses on the list also attract tourists in addition to prospective students.

10 out of the top 25 on the list are in the South.

Berry College, near Rome, came in at No. 2, just behind Stanford University in California.

According to the magazine, Berry College has “the world’s largest contiguous college campus, with more than 27,000 acres of fields, lakes, forests, and mountains. Berry makes prime use of its setting too, with numerous reflecting pools and fountains situated nearby its beautiful English Gothic-inspired buildings like the Ford Dining Hall, Ford Auditorium, and Mary Hall, made possible by the school’s largest benefactor, Henry Ford.”

This is not the first time Berry has made the list. In fact, it has been on it for over a decade.

One of the more photogenic areas of the campus, besides the buildings, is the Old Mill which has been restored.

It was originally built in 1930 and restored in the mid-80s, according to the college’s website.

“The Old Mill is operated on special occasions such as Mountain Day. When available, the Oak Hill Gift Shop sells cornmeal ground at the Old Mill,” Berry College says.

To see the full list of “Beautiful College Campuses,” CLICK HERE.