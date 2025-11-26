Thanksgiving reservations rise as grocery prices climb

ATLANTA — Restaurants are seeing a jump in reservations for Thanksgiving Day. OpenTable reports bookings are up 13% from last year as more people choose to dine out for the holiday.

The increase comes as grocery prices continue to climb, though eating out still won’t necessarily save money. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says restaurant prices are rising faster than groceries and overall inflation. The National Restaurant Association also notes that September saw the slowest monthly menu price increase in 18 months, but costs remain high.

Meanwhile, the American Farm Bureau says the cost of preparing Thanksgiving dinner at home has fallen again this year. The average price to cook a meal for ten is now $5.52 per person, marking the third year in a row the cost has dropped.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.