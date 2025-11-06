Local

Thanksgiving dinner costs expected to dip slightly this year, report finds

By WSB Radio News Staff
Thanksgiving dinner. Roasted turkey garnished with cranberries on a rustic style table decorated with pumpkins, vegetables, pie, flowers and candles
Thanksgiving FILE PHOTO: Thanksgiving dinner. (Alexander Raths/Alexander Raths - stock.adobe.co)
ATLANTA — Shoppers may finally catch a small break at the supermarket this Thanksgiving. A new analysis from the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute finds the average cost of a traditional holiday meal is down about 2 to 3% from last year.

The report says the price drop depends on whether consumers buy name-brand or store-brand items, but overall, Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be a bit more affordable in 2025.

Despite higher beef prices and recent bird flu outbreaks that affected some turkey supplies, retailers who locked in lower prices earlier in the year are now passing those savings along to customers.

CBS News Deborah Rodriguez contributed to this story.

