Local

Tenants say management offering $250 credit isn’t enough after apartment fire on Howell Mill Road

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Fire at Bell Collier

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Monday evening residents at Bell Collier Village Luxury Apartments were still locked out after a massive fire over the weekend.

They’re responding to news received late Monday afternoon by management offering to suspend rent payments for the hundreds of residents who can’t get inside.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to residents who said the rent suspension and a $250 credit towards renter’s insurance deductibles offered by property management is a drop in the bucket.

“People’s deductibles are like $500 and even up to $1,000, $2,000. If anything, you want to help us, pay the deductible fully,” said Salik Van-Holton.

A massive fire Saturday, displaced residents from approximately 250 apartment homes.

A letter from management given to residents and Chanel 2 Action News did not clearly state how residents would be able to collect the $250 credit.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!