Tenants at Northlake Mall say they have 30 days to vacate after sale

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Stores and restaurants inside Northlake Mall say they are frustrated after being told they have 30 days to vacate following the property’s sale.

The owner of Challenges Games and Comics, Tony Cade, said tenants were expected to meet with the mall’s general manager on Wednesday morning.

“The tenants showed up for the meeting, but there was word that the general manager was running late and that he would meet with all of the stores individually,” Cade said.

Cade said he is seeking an extension, arguing the timeline is not enough for businesses to properly relocate.

He said tenants want more clarity and more time to move out following the sale of the mall.

“Some have already mentioned that they started packing,” Cade said.

Arianne Geisz, who created a GoFundMe page for Challenges Games and Comics, said the shop has become a key community gathering space.

“The store is where I have made many of my close connections, and I know I am not the only one who feels this way about the shop,” Geisz said. “There are many locals who are out here every week playing games and making connections.”

The GoFundMe page says funds will go directly to help the shop relocate so Cade can find a nearby storefront large enough to accommodate its customer base.

The GoFundMe page also describes the store as a community hub that hosts events and supports local businesses and creators.

The page notes the shop recently won City of Tucker’s Business of the Month award on May 27.

WSB Radio has reached out to Corinth Properties, the mall’s property owner, for comment.