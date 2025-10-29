Temporary bridge loan helps Georgia’s three largest Head Start programs remain open

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta-based organization is providing a bridge loan to three of Georgia’s largest Head Start providers as the programs face a potential federal funding gap starting Nov. 1.

The Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta is offering the loan, which will allow the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, the state’s largest Head Start provider, to keep its doors open for 45 days. President and CEO Lauren Koontz expressed gratitude for the support, but emphasized this is a short-term solution.

“The reality is philanthropy should not be supplanting federal funds. There is not enough philanthropy in this country to do that. Its not possible,” Koontz said.

Koontz warns if the government fails to reopen before the loan runs out, they will be forced to close.

Head Start programs serve more than 6,000 kids in Georgia.