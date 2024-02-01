Local

Temperatures are on the rise in Metro Atlanta today but how long will the warming trend last?

By Christina Edwards and Bradley Smith

Chilly and partly sunny Thursday (3/3/22)

January is finally in the rear view mirror and with it goes the climatologically coldest month of the year.

January 2024 Data in Atlanta (NOAA)

Monthly Climate Data for Atlanta (Data: NOAA)

As the calendar flips to February, Metro Atlanta can expect a brief warming trend for the next few days.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-60s through Friday and Saturday, which is 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. It will also stay dry across the Metro area until Sunday.

Temperature Trend This Week

Sunday will see cloudy, breezy and cold weather as rain showers move in and will remain through Monday night.

Futurecast Radar for Sunday and Monday

5-Day Forecast for Atlanta

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High 60. Wind WNW 7-12 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds rolling in, staying dry. Low 40. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing sunshine. High 65. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 63. Wind E 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, windy and cold. Rain arrives in the afternoon. High 48. Wind ENE 20-30 mph.

MONDAY: Rain moving out during the morning hours; cloudy, windy and cold through the afternoon. High 50. Wind NE 20-30 mph.

