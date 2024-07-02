Teenager with autism reported missing in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - A teenager who has autism has been reported missing in Atlanta on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said Ramses Hoppa was last seen walking south of the Atlanta BeltLine near the skate park located at 830 Willoughby Way NE. around 1:15 p.m. Hoppa is non-verbal, according to police.

Hoppa is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, police say. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.



