A teen was shot to death on an Atlanta road. His grandma was killed on the same road years earlier

ATLANTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy shot to death earlier was killed on the same road where his grandmother was strangled to death several years earlier.

Marcus Weems was shot and killed near the Reserve Hollywood Apartment complex on Hollywood Road on July 10.

Weems appeared on Channel 2 Action News in 2017 after he found his maternal grandmother strangled to death in their shared apartment on the same road when he was just 9-year-old.

“She always cooked me peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,” he said of his grandmother at the time.

Channel 2′s Tyisha spoke with his paternal grandmother, who said Hollywood Road is tragically familiar. She didn’t want to be identified, but said Weems called and asked her to pick him up on the day he was killed. She was at work.

“It’s my deepest regret right now,” she said. “He called me that morning and wish I would’ve picked him up because he was calling out for help. Two or three hours later, I got the phone call.”

Police released video of three suspects they’re hoping the public will help them identify. His grandmother said he was with some teens at the apartments right before his death.

Weems’ grandmother said he’d had a difficult life since his maternal grandmother’s death, but he still went to school, worked, and had just become a father.

“We do want justice. We hope for justice. We need justice. And We’re asking for justice,” his grandmother said. “But we also know God has his timing too, so we’ll wait.”

Police are asking anyone who recognizes Weems’ killer to call Crime Stoppers.