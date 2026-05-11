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Teen wanted for attempted murder in Iowa captured in metro Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Handcuffs and fingerprints card on the white table. Crime investigation concept.
Arrested FILE PHOTO: The woman known as a child as Baby Jessica has been arrested. (glebcallfives - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old from Iowa wanted on multiple attempted murder charges has been arrested in metro Atlanta, authorities said.

Officials say Damarian M. Jones was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service at the Southern Suites hotel in Forest Park.

He faces five counts of attempted murder, along with multiple assault charges and a charge of going armed with intent.

Investigators said Jones is accused of opening fire near a popular nightlife district in downtown Iowa City on April 19.

Officials said one shooting victim remains hospitalized.

Jones is being held at the Clayton County Jail while awaiting extradition proceedings back to Iowa, officials said.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



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