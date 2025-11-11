Local

Teen sentenced to 65 years in jail for head-on crash that killed members of Atlanta family

By WSB Radio News Staff
Luke Resecker (Texas Department of Public Safety)
ALPHARETTA, GA — Nearly two years after a deadly crash involving an Alpharetta family in Texas, a teenager is sentenced in the case.

Prosecutors call it a sobering reminder of the irreversible consequences of impaired and reckless driving.

Toxicology tests show then 17-year-old Luke Resecker had THC in his system when he veered into the opposite lane, striking a Honda minivan carrying members of a family along with their grandparents and a driver, who were returning home from a wildlife center the day after Christmas.

The six victims ranged in age from 9 to 64.

Only the father in the minivan survived, but he was left paralyzed from the waist down.

One of Resecker’s passengers also suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Resecker, who is now 19, will serve 65 years in prison.

