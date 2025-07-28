Local

Teen killed in Cobb County shooting honored at Atlanta hospital

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Cobb County on July 21 honored him on Sunday.

De’siyah Reed was honored at Children’s Scottish Rite in Atlanta by hospital staff and the boy’s family.

Reed died days after he was shot in the head while walking near the 1900 block of Padgett Drive around 4 p.m.

He was visiting family in Mableton and was with his aunt at the time.

The victim’s mother said he was an “innocent bystander.”

Three juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting last week. Police are investigating a motive.

