13-year-old boy dies days after being shot in Cobb County

De’Siyah Reed De’Siyah Reed’s mother said doctors believe Reed has a 1% chance of surviving his injuries. (PHOTO: Family photo used with permission) (WSBTV.com News Staff)
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head earlier this week has died, according to officials.

The victim who was visiting family in Mableton, was shot in the head around 4 p.m. near the 1900 block of Padgett Drive on Monday. His mother says doctors previously gave him just a 1% chance of survival and described her son as an “innocent bystander.”

The boy’s aunt told Channel 2 Action News that they were walking together when she heard gunshots.

“Me and my nephew were just walking down the street, and when we were walking, gunshots just started going off and everybody started running,” she recalled. “When I came back over here, I seen my nephew on the ground shot in his head.”

Cobb County police previously said three juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Their identities have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

