Teen involved in street race, hitting patrol vehicle and fleeing, turns himself in

COBB COUNTY, GA — A teenager involved in a street race in Cobb County and later hitting a patrol vehicle turns himself in after fleeing both times Tuesday.

18-year-old Michael Coley was street racing in a Dodge Charger when police first saw him.

When officials tried to stop the two cars, they both fled from the scene.

However, Coley was quickly spotted again by police and in their pursuit, Coley hit a patrol car, getting away again.

He later turned himself in to police.

Neither Coley nor any police officers were injured after the two incidents.

According to jail records, Coley faces a total of 10 charges, multiple of which are felonies.

Those charges are: