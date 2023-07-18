Local

Teen intentionally ran over, killed woman in Cumberland Mall parking lot, police say

18-year-old accused of intentionally running over, killing woman

COBB COUNTY, Ga — An 18-year-old woman is in custody after police say she was the driver in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend at a metro Atlanta mall.

Cobb County police responded to the Cumberland Mall on Sunday. When they arrived, officers found 25-year-old Paige Jenkins injured in the parking lot after a driver in a Nissan Sentra hit her.

Paramedics took Jenkins to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Police have since identified the driver as 18-year-old Vanessa Robinson. Police confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they are investigating the crash as intentional.

Cobb County jail records show that Robinson now faces charges of murder in the commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!