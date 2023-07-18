Teen intentionally ran over, killed woman in Cumberland Mall parking lot, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga — An 18-year-old woman is in custody after police say she was the driver in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend at a metro Atlanta mall.

Cobb County police responded to the Cumberland Mall on Sunday. When they arrived, officers found 25-year-old Paige Jenkins injured in the parking lot after a driver in a Nissan Sentra hit her.

Paramedics took Jenkins to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Police have since identified the driver as 18-year-old Vanessa Robinson. Police confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they are investigating the crash as intentional.

Cobb County jail records show that Robinson now faces charges of murder in the commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.





