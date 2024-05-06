Teen hiker drowns after falling into river at Georgia state park

TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a hiker who fell into a river at a popular Georgia state park.

Exauce Kabeya, 19, went for a hike at Tallulah Gorge on Friday, when he fell into the river above Oceana Falls. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, he never resurfaced.

DNR, along with several other agencies, launched a search for Kabeya after they were alerted about the hiker’s fall around 12:40 p.m.

After hours of searching and using drones, officials pulled the 19-year-old’s body out of the water.

Tallulah Gorge stretches for several miles and is nearly 1,000 feet deep, with waterfalls and cliffs throughout the park.

