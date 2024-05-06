Local

Teen hiker drowns after falling into river at Georgia state park

By WSBTV

Search and recovery efforts at Tallulah Gorge Photo: Habersham County government

By WSBTV

TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a hiker who fell into a river at a popular Georgia state park.

Exauce Kabeya, 19, went for a hike at Tallulah Gorge on Friday, when he fell into the river above Oceana Falls. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, he never resurfaced.

DNR, along with several other agencies, launched a search for Kabeya after they were alerted about the hiker’s fall around 12:40 p.m.

After hours of searching and using drones, officials pulled the 19-year-old’s body out of the water.

Tallulah Gorge stretches for several miles and is nearly 1,000 feet deep, with waterfalls and cliffs throughout the park.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!