Teen critically injured after being hit by car on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A teenager was hit by a car on Friday evening in Atlanta, police officials said.

Officers responded to the area of I-75 southbound near Cleveland Avenue around 8:43 p.m. where they found a 13-year-old boy who was hit by a Chevrolet Colorado.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“The involved driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” police officials said. “Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking in lanes of travel on I-75 SB when he was struck by the vehicle.”

The identity of the teen and current extent of his injury are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.