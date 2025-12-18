Teachers union sues metro county school district for breach of contract

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The Georgia’s largest teachers union accuses the DeKalb County School District of breach of contract--and is suing to get those contracts back.

The Georgia Association of Educators contends DeKalb County Schools is breaking the law by failing to give contracts to some 700 employees.

Attorney Mike McGonigle says they were told “you will no longer receive a written employment agreement, which, to our members felt like a slap in the face.”

He says the educators seeking answers only got marketing language and a YouTube video in response.

McGonigle calls it frightening, though the district says the educators’ jobs are secure.

The DeKalb Schools District tells WSB Radio, “It is our district’s standard practice to not comment on pending legal issues.”