Teacher group raises concerns about Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office cooperation with ICE

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office wants to meet with the county’s Association of Educators after the group disseminated an open letter asking the sheriff to put cooperation with ICE on pause.

The letter from the Gwinnett County Association of Educators outlines concerns over what the group calls, “killings of unarmed citizens, warrantless kidnappings and home invasions, attacks on peaceful protestors, unjust detention of educators and the use of pepper spray on students.”

Members want the sheriff to stop its work with ICE and review the impact it has on county schools and communities. The teachers’ organization says seats are empty in Gwinnett County schools as families keep their kids home in an effort to keep them safe.

Sheriff Keybo Taylor says they will meet with the group regarding what he calls this “delicate matter”.

Taylor previously stated his office must honor ICE agents under the state’s 2024 law.

Over 80% of Gwinnett County students identify as part of communities of color, including Black, Hispanic, Asian-Pacific Islander, and Native American.

The Georgia Association of Educators says it is pleased that Sheriff Taylor has publicly expressed a desire to talk with them about these concerns and they’ve accepted his invitation for a future meeting.

