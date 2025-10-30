Local

Taco kits pulled from shelves after mix-up puts cocoa mix in seasoning packets

By WSB Radio News Staff
Tacos (LauriPatterson/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A recall has been issued for certain taco dinner kits sold nationwide, including at ALDI stores in Georgia due to a mix-up involving seasoning packets.

Teasdale Foods says the recall affects Martin’s and Giant Crunchy Taco Dinner Kits as well as Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kits. The company says it received consumer complaints indicating that some seasoning packets may actually contain a cocoa mix.

The cocoa packets include milk, which is not listed as an allergen on the product label. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who purchased the recalled taco kits can return them to the store for a refund.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!