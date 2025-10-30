Taco kits pulled from shelves after mix-up puts cocoa mix in seasoning packets

ATLANTA — A recall has been issued for certain taco dinner kits sold nationwide, including at ALDI stores in Georgia due to a mix-up involving seasoning packets.

Teasdale Foods says the recall affects Martin’s and Giant Crunchy Taco Dinner Kits as well as Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kits. The company says it received consumer complaints indicating that some seasoning packets may actually contain a cocoa mix.

The cocoa packets include milk, which is not listed as an allergen on the product label. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who purchased the recalled taco kits can return them to the store for a refund.