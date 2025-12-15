SWAT standoff at downtown Atlanta hotel ends without incident

ATLANTA — A SWAT standoff led to tense moments Sunday at a high-end hotel on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police swarmed the area around the Ritz-Carlton just before noon after receiving a call about a man who was possibly armed inside the hotel and refusing to leave. Officers blocked off surrounding streets and cordoned off sidewalks, preventing both vehicles and pedestrians from accessing the hotel entrance.

Authorities said the area remained shut down for several hours as officers in tactical gear, some carrying long guns, worked to negotiate with the suspect. Police vehicles lined nearby streets while crime scene tape kept people away from the area.

After about five hours of negotiations, police were able to take the man into custody without incident or injury. The area reopened just after 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta police said the suspect claimed to have a weapon. His name has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident left parts of downtown Atlanta near the hotel off-limits for hours, but police confirmed the situation was resolved peacefully.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.