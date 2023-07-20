Suspects arrested, victim identified in shooting near Applebee’s in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers are facing murder charges in Gwinnett County after a shootout next to an Applebees left a 21-year-old man dead.

The victim has now been identified as Harris Baysassie, of Lilburn, according to Gwinnett County Police.

People living nearby are stunned that a murder happened near so many businesses.

“Lack of respect, lack of guidance, lack of, again, elders in the community because they do not feel it’s inappropriate, they don’t feel like anything is wrong,” a resident said.

Gwinnett County police arrested 19-year-old Nyzerrius Carter and 17-year-old Tristyn Derriun Mays Tuesday night. Both face felony murder and aggravated assault charges. Additionally, Carter is charged with tampering with evidence.

The pair is accused of killing Baysassie Monday in a shootout at around 10:30 p.m.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene and investigators said some of the bullets fired by the victim entered one of the suspect’s cars during the crossfire.

Detectives tell Channel 2 Carter dropped his car off at a body shop with bullet holes and that is what helped lead police to him.

Now a family is left mourning a murder victim and people nearby are wondering what could have led to the brazen shooting.

Carter was on probation after pleading guilty to another shooting last year.





