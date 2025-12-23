Suspected serial porch pirate arrested in Atlanta neighborhood

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police credit technology for the quick arrest of a suspected porch pirate.

The case dates back to an incident that occurred on December 1st.

Brookhaven Police Lt. Jake Kissel says police used Flock technology to identify first a vehicle used in porch piracy and then a suspect.

“Utilizing our network of cameras with our Operation Plugged In network, the officers were able to input that vehicle’s information into the network,” reported Kissel.

While searching for 35-year-old Lazlow Miller, another alert about a stolen package came in and miller was arrested Sunday night with stolen packages.

They say he’s accused in at least two porch piracy cases, possibly a third.

“This arrest highlights the critical role technology plays in modern policing and the dedication of our officers who act swiftly when seconds matter. By leveraging real-time tools like Flock and combining them with proactive patrol work, our officers were able to quickly locate the suspect, recover stolen property, and bring this incident to a safe resolution.”

With porch piracy on the rise during the holidays, Brookhaven Police encourage residents to practice extra caution and follow the safety measures below.