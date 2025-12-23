Local

Suspected serial porch pirate arrested in Atlanta neighborhood

By WSB Radio News Staff
Delivered outside the door, e-commerce purchase boxes on door mat.
Porch pirates FILE PHOTO: Suspected serial porch pirate arrested in Atlanta neighborhood (MARK WIENS/Mstock - stock.adobe.com)
BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police credit technology for the quick arrest of a suspected porch pirate.

The case dates back to an incident that occurred on December 1st.

Brookhaven Police Lt. Jake Kissel says police used Flock technology to identify first a vehicle used in porch piracy and then a suspect.

“Utilizing our network of cameras with our Operation Plugged In network, the officers were able to input that vehicle’s information into the network,” reported Kissel.

While searching for 35-year-old Lazlow Miller, another alert about a stolen package came in and miller was arrested Sunday night with stolen packages.

They say he’s accused in at least two porch piracy cases, possibly a third.

“This arrest highlights the critical role technology plays in modern policing and the dedication of our officers who act swiftly when seconds matter. By leveraging real-time tools like Flock and combining them with proactive patrol work, our officers were able to quickly locate the suspect, recover stolen property, and bring this incident to a safe resolution.”

With porch piracy on the rise during the holidays, Brookhaven Police encourage residents to practice extra caution and follow the safety measures below.

  1. Hide Your Drop Spot: Choose a concealed delivery location, behind a planter, side gate, or deck box, and save that preference permanently using services like UPS My Choice, FedEx Delivery Manager, or USPS Delivery Instructions.
  2. Use Lockers for Valuables: Have high-value items delivered to secure Amazon Hub Lockers, UPS Access Points, FedEx Hold at Location, or USPS Hold for Pickup instead of your front porch.
  3. Enable Delivery Notifications: Turn on tracking alerts (USPS Informed Delivery, UPS My Choice, FedEx Delivery Manager) and retrieve packages promptly after delivery.
  4. Install a Porch Parcel Box: Consider a locking package box or “delivery box” on your porch, some include Bluetooth or app controls, for secure deliveries.
  5. Schedule or Reroute Deliveries: Use carrier options to schedule deliveries when you’re home or reroute to your workplace or a local carrier store.
  6. Build a Neighborhood Watch Network: Agree with neighbors to retrieve packages if they sit unattended for over an hour. Consider appointing a “package captain” or using neighborhood apps for communication.
