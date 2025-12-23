Suspected serial porch pirate arrested in Atlanta neighborhood

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police credit technology for the quick arrest of a suspected porch pirate.
The case dates back to an incident that occurred on December 1st.
Brookhaven Police Lt. Jake Kissel says police used Flock technology to identify first a vehicle used in porch piracy and then a suspect.
“Utilizing our network of cameras with our Operation Plugged In network, the officers were able to input that vehicle’s information into the network,” reported Kissel.
While searching for 35-year-old Lazlow Miller, another alert about a stolen package came in and miller was arrested Sunday night with stolen packages.
They say he’s accused in at least two porch piracy cases, possibly a third.
“This arrest highlights the critical role technology plays in modern policing and the dedication of our officers who act swiftly when seconds matter. By leveraging real-time tools like Flock and combining them with proactive patrol work, our officers were able to quickly locate the suspect, recover stolen property, and bring this incident to a safe resolution.”
With porch piracy on the rise during the holidays, Brookhaven Police encourage residents to practice extra caution and follow the safety measures below.
- Hide Your Drop Spot: Choose a concealed delivery location, behind a planter, side gate, or deck box, and save that preference permanently using services like UPS My Choice, FedEx Delivery Manager, or USPS Delivery Instructions.
- Use Lockers for Valuables: Have high-value items delivered to secure Amazon Hub Lockers, UPS Access Points, FedEx Hold at Location, or USPS Hold for Pickup instead of your front porch.
- Enable Delivery Notifications: Turn on tracking alerts (USPS Informed Delivery, UPS My Choice, FedEx Delivery Manager) and retrieve packages promptly after delivery.
- Install a Porch Parcel Box: Consider a locking package box or “delivery box” on your porch, some include Bluetooth or app controls, for secure deliveries.
- Schedule or Reroute Deliveries: Use carrier options to schedule deliveries when you’re home or reroute to your workplace or a local carrier store.
- Build a Neighborhood Watch Network: Agree with neighbors to retrieve packages if they sit unattended for over an hour. Consider appointing a “package captain” or using neighborhood apps for communication.