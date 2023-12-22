Local

Suspected serial armed robber accused of stealing from his ex-employee on several occasions

Liquor store robberies, Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A suspected armed robber accused of stealing from his former employee on four separate occasions remains behind bars.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Sandy Springs where he obtained exclusive surveillance video showing the latest incident.

The most recent robbery happened on Nov. 25 inside ‘The Liquor Cabinet’ in Sandy Springs off Spalding Drive near Holcomb Bridge Road.

The suspect held an employee at gunpoint and threatened him before forcing him to the ground.

The owner, who asked not to be identified, told Seiden this latest robbery was the fourth one since April.

