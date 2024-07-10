Local

Suspect shot by deputy after crashing stolen car, pointing gun, Fulton sheriff says

By WSBTV

Fulton County Sheriff's Office (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — A Fulton County deputy shot a man accused of crashing a stolen car and aiming a gun at deputies.

The shooting happened Tuesday night on Delmar Lane NW in Atlanta. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Travan Yarborough. No deputies were injured.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said a deputy was chasing a car that was stolen out of Decatur. The chase ended when deputies say Yarborough crashed the car into a power pole off Delmar Lane in northwest Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office said Yarborough got out of the car and aimed a gun at the deputy, who then shot him.

Yarborough then ran and hid behind a house on the street and was captured by deputies, according to investigators. His injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening. Yarborough will be facing several felony charges.

The sheriff’s department said a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for observation.

Labat said this is the second deputy-involved shooting this year for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.


