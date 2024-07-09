Suspect leads officers on chase in 2 Georgia counties along I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is facing charges after officials said he led police in two counties on a chase Tuesday morning.

A little after 9 a.m., Cobb County police were notified that Emerson police were pursuing a vehicle on Interstate 75 southbound coming into Cobb County.

Emerson police said Cartersville police started the chase but lost contact.

The driver, identified as Malcolm Perdue, 27, of Riverdale, was wanted for aggravated assault and had driven away from Emerson officers.

Just south of the I-75 and I-575 split, one of Cobb County officers executed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle to stop the chase.

The vehicle came to a stop after the vehicle rolled over.

Perdue was arrested and turned over to the Emerson Police Department. Cobb County police and Emerson police have charged the suspect with fleeing, attempting to elude and driving on a suspended license.

Authorities said Perdue sustained minor injuries. No officers were injured.

Traffic was affected for a short time due to lane closures.