Suspect dead after shooting himself during SWAT situation at Rockdale County hotel

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect is dead after shooting himself in a SWAT standoff in Rockdale County.

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that it was out at the Horizon Extended Stay hotel along Iris Drive in Rockdale County helping the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office serve a murder warrant for a suspect in a murder case from Crawford County.

Marshals said the Rockdale County SWAT team was also at the location.

The suspect barricaded himself inside. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect who had barricaded himself inside the hotel is dead after shooting himself.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

RCSO said no law enforcement personnel was shot or injured.

The U.S. Marshals are leading the investigation.