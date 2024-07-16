Local

Suspect caught on camera breaking into storage facility and stealing several items

By WSBTV

Burglary suspect, Whitehall

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for your help to find a burglary suspect.

On July 3, officers responded to a burglary at the CubeSmart Self Storage facility on Whitehall Street Southwest.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect captured in the attached photos go into the location and stole several items.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

