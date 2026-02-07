Suspect barricaded inside apartment after shooting at, injuring 2 Atlanta officers

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after two Atlanta police officers were injured while responding to a call early Saturday morning in northeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 8 a.m. near the 2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road.

“Upon their arrival to the apartment, officers were immediately met with gunfire. One officer was grazed and the other officer sustained lacerations,” Atlanta police said. “This is currently now a barricaded gunman situation.”

Police officials say the scene remains active as the investigation continues. The public is being asked to avoid the area near Cheshire Bridge Road and Lenox Road.