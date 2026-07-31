Suspect arrested after stealing car with 2-year-old inside

ATLANTA — A 2-year-old child is safe after being inside a car that was stolen in Atlanta.

Atlanta police say the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the child’s parent left the vehicle running with the toddler in the back seat while going into businesses along Spring Street near 8th Street.

Police say the suspect got into the vehicle and drove away with the child still inside.

Officers later found the suspect, the stolen vehicle and the toddler about three miles away in a grocery store parking lot at the corner of Howell Mill and Collier roads.

The child was unharmed and reunited with the parent.

Police arrested 21-year-old Saleem Martin. His charges are pending.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.