Suspect arrested after 13-year-old abducted from motel in College Park

13-year-old girl abducted from motel in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping a teenager in College Park, according to Clayton deputies.

Police in College Park confirmed that a 13-year-old girl was abducted at the Super 8 Motel on Old National Hwy. on Thursday afternoon.

Clayton deputies say the initial report of a kidnapping came around 2 p.m. At 2:35 p.m., deputies patrolling Riverdale Road spotted the suspect’s vehicle and were able to stop it.

The 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody. His or her name has not been released.

Deputies in Clayton County are looking after the girl. Her identity has not been released.

