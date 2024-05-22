Suspect in Alabama murder caught after wild high-speed chase down I-75 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A murder suspect accused of leading Cobb County on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Atlanta is expected to be extradited to Alabama where he’s expected to stand trial.

LaDerick Davis, 20, of Mobile, Alabama, was arrested Tuesday evening after he crashed his white Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe into a street sign on Northside Drive and Bellemeade Ave in northwest Atlanta, police confirmed. Witnesses said that Davis, along with three other unidentified men, ran from the car.

Cobb police confirmed that officers arrested Davis and detained a second person, but later released him after they determined that he didn’t have any outstanding warrants. It’s unclear if police are still searching for the other two suspects.

In a news release, Cobb police detailed the moments leading up to the wild chase.” At approximately 5:09 PM, uniformed officers from Cobb County Police Department Precinct 4 located a white Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe driving south on Cobb Parkway near Akers Mill Road,” according to the statement. “The Mercedes-Benz was associated with a homicide in Mobile, Alabama. Upon observing Cobb County Police patrol vehicles and before the initiation of a traffic stop, the Mercedes-Benz ran a red traffic light and fled south on Cobb Parkway at a high rate of speed.”

Investigators say officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Davis kept on driving and eventually pulled onto I-75 S before exiting onto Northside Drive.

“A precision immobilization technique was conducted, immobilizing the Mercedes-Benz on Northside Drive at its intersection with Bellemeade Avenue,” the statement added.

On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Mobile Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Davis is a suspect in the April 27 murder of Donte Evans. Investigators say Evans was shot multiple times inside a gray Ford Edge.

During the investigation, police learned that three other people had been inside the vehicle.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified LaDerick “ESPN 20″ Davis and Robert “Luh Mista” McMillian as suspects in the murder.

Investigators also confirmed that two guns were recovered inside Davis’ vehicle, but it’s unclear if they are connected to the murder.

