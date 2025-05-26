Local

Man accused of killing GA Tech student turns himself in to police

By WSB Radio News Staff
Nigel Belser Atlanta police said Nigel Belser surrendered himself at the Fulton County Jail on Sunday. (PHOTOS: Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Atlanta Police Department)
FULTON COUNTY, GA — A man accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old student from Georgia Tech last week has turned himself in to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police said Nigel Belser is accused of shooting Akash Banerjee in the head during an argument at The Connector Apartments on 699 Spring Street in Midtown on Sunday, May 18.

Banerjee was transported to a nearby hospital, but died a few days later.

Belser surrendered himself at the Fulton County Jail on Sunday.

He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police are continuing to ask anyone who has information about the shooting to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

